JSO working to identify men involved in Arlington armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is hoping to identify and arrest a man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery in the Arlington area.

The robbery happened on Sep. 17 at a business in the 6000 block of Merrill Road.

One person came into the store and began acting as if he was having a medical emergency, according to the JSO. Then, another man came into the store with a gun and demanded money.

The store's employees complied and gave into the demands of both men, who afterward fled the store.