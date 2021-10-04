JSO working to identify men involved in Arlington armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is hoping to identify and arrest a man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery in the Arlington area.
The robbery happened on Sep. 17 at a business in the 6000 block of Merrill Road.
One person came into the store and began acting as if he was having a medical emergency, according to the JSO. Then, another man came into the store with a gun and demanded money.
The store's employees complied and gave into the demands of both men, who afterward fled the store.
If anyone has any information on the incident or can identify the person pictured below, they are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or through email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.