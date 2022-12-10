JSO: Man dead after shooting in Moncrief area Wednesday

When police arrived, officers reportedly found a man in his late 20s laying on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Moncrief area Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 4 p.m., police were dispatched Helena and Doeboy Streets in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived, officers reportedly found a man in his late 20s laying on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department declared that person dead.

JSO says homicide investigators, medical examiner investigators and crime scene detectives are currently investigating the scene.

Police say a full autopsy will be conducted.