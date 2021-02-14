JSO: Woman shot Sunday morning in Picketville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is recovering after JSO said she was shot early Sunday morning in the Picketville area of Jacksonville.
According to the JSO, officers responded to a shooting call at 1:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of Shenandoah Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
First responders took the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators determined the shooting happened a few blocks away from where they found the woman in the 5100 block of Susquehanna Street.
The JSO Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and give your tip anonymously.