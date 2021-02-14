JSO: Woman shot Sunday morning in Picketville area

The woman's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is recovering after JSO said she was shot early Sunday morning in the Picketville area of Jacksonville.

According to the JSO, officers responded to a shooting call at 1:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of Shenandoah Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders took the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting happened a few blocks away from where they found the woman in the 5100 block of Susquehanna Street.

The JSO Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.