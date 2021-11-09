JSO: Woman shot by brother at Midtown Oaks apartment complex

Police believed the brother shot his sister after an argument.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman is fighting for his life after police say she was shot by her brother at an apartment complex in Jacksonville.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to Midtown Oaks Apartment after receiving a call of a person shot, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot multiple times. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

Police said the woman was the person that called JSO.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the woman and her brother, who live together at the apartment. The brother was later taken into custody by police.