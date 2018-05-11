A woman was arrested Friday after police say she beat a man to death after he tried to evict her from his home.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Jessica Norton, 31, who is suspected of beating victim Rafael Sur, 69, to death after the two got into a dispute in his Sandalwood home.

The incident occurred back in September in the 2400 block of West White Horse Road, JSO said.

The verbal dispute over Norton's eviction became violent, according to JSO. JSO says Norton then beat Sur so severely that he died of his injuries.

Authorities found Sur shortly after they were called to the scene and he was transported to a hospital where he died.

