JSO: Woman accused of driving into Jacksonville home, arrested for DUI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman was arrested after police said she drove into a Lake Forrest Hills home last weekend after drinking alcohol.

Jovette Wilson, 31, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a crash with injuries involving a home at 8054 Reid Avenue on April 3.

Upon arrival, officers found a car crashed into the back of the home, according to the arrest report. They also observed Wilson exiting the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Officers noted that the front half of the vehicle was entirely through the inside of the home, the arrest report says. Wilson told police that another vehicle ran into the back of her which sent her car spinning out of control and into the house.

However, officers said there was no damage to the back of the vehicle to indicate the car was hit by another vehicle. They also said there weren't any tire tracks on the road to indicate the vehicle had spun out of control.

Officers reported smelling a strong odor of an "alcoholic beverage" coming from Wilson's breath, the report says. Her eyes appeared to be glossy and her speech was slurred and confusing at times, officers said.

Wilson told police she was coming from The Gate Gentlemen's Club before she got into the accident, the arrest report says.

Emergency crews checked Wilson for injuries and noted that she was bleeding from a minor laceration on her nose. Officers said she refused to be transported to the hospital or receive any medical care.

While investigating, officers asked if Wilson would be willing to participate in field sobriety exercises and she agreed to do so.

During the exercises, officers noted that Wilson performed poorly and showed multiples indicators of impairment, the arrest report says.

When officers asked for a second time if she had anything to drink, Wilson told them she just had one mixed drink containing liquor, according to the arrest report.

During a search of her vehicle, police found an open container with a mixed drink inside.

Witnesses from the home also told police they saw two men inside the vehicle that ran away after the crash.