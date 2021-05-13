JSO: Two suspects still at large after Westside shooting

Police believe the man got into an altercation with another man and woman in the parking lot prior to him being shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside early Thursday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, shortly before 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the Palomas Apartments located at 1319 Laclede Avenue regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, an adult male was discovered in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Rescue crews took the man to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the man got into an altercation with another man and woman in the parking lot prior to him being shot.

The suspects fled the area on foot.