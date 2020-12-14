JSO: Two people shot in vehicle while traveling on I-95

The two adult victims were able to drive to UF Health for medical treatment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two people were shot during an roadway incident early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. They are expected to be OK.

Police say at approximately 2:25 a.m., officers responded to UF Health in reference to two individuals with gunshot wounds.

JSO says its initial investigation indicates that the two victims were traveling southbound on I-95 when another vehicle approached alongside them and began to shoot at their vehicle.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating.