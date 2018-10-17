The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in identifying two men caught on surveillance stealing an air conditioner from a home under construction in Northwest Jacksonville.

The inside and units were taken, according to JSO. The theft occurred in the area of Old Kings Road and West Moncrief Road.

If you have any information on this crime, call the JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

