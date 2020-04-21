The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man told police he was shot while at an ATM in Arlington Tuesday afternoon.

JSO said police were called at 2:40 p.m. to the 9500 block of Commerce Drive. The victim said he was trying to make a withdrawal from an ATM when two men attempted to rob him, but JSO said his report conflicts with a witness' statement.

The victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder and was taken to a local hospital.

JSO said they are looking for two men in all black clothing, Police are unsure if the suspects are on foot or in a vehicle.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.