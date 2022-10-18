Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville

JSO says the man has not been fully cooperative to assist law enforcement in this investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon, police say.

JSO says around 3:25 p.m. a man in his mid-40s walked up to a Jacksonville fire station with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

The Violent Crime Unit and Crime Scene Unit are currently on scene conducting this investigation.

