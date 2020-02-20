Police are continuing to find human remains at the site where a skull and other bones were found Tuesday in the Oceanway area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said human remains were initially found after a construction crew pulled dirt from the San Mateo neighborhood Tuesday and dumped it near Interstate-295 and Main Street.

"Construction crew discovered the first remains, at that point, they shut the site down," said JSO Lieutenant Craig Waldrup. "We begin to bucket-by-bucket of dirt sift through what they had pushed up there. So we go through it one five-gallon bucket at a time."

JSO says they will continue excavation of the site where the remains were found, as well as begin searching the area where the dirt was excavated from.

JSO said the remains were originally buried near Eastport Road in San Mateo but were uncovered when a bulldozer took the dirt from the area and pushed it at I-295 and Main Street in the Oceanway neighborhood.

JSO said three bones were found and it is too soon to tell who the bones are or how long they had been buried. The remains were decomposed and had no clothes or identifiers.

The bones are being taken to the medical examiner so that the cause of death and identity can be determined.

A command center has been established at Oceanway Church.