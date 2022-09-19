Three kilos of fentanyl allegedly seized by JSO

According to the DEA, the three kilos of fentanyl seized is enough to kill up to 1.5 million people.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it served a residential search warrant which resulted in three kilos of fentanyl being seized last week.

In addition, JSO says .26 kilos of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl were seized.

Forty percent of those pills contained lethal amounts of fentanyl, JSO says, enough to kill 2,500 adults.

JSO says "this fact puts into perspective that ‘One Pill Can Kill'".