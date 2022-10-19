x
Teen wounded in Arlington drive-by shooting, officials say

A teenager is in the hospital recovering from a shooting in the Holiday Hill area, in between Arlington and Southside, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the Holiday Hill area, in between Arlington and Southside, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes this was a targeted drive by shooting. 

Police are looking for a light-colored car that was near 7100 Crane Avenue around 10:40 on Tuesday night. JSO has not reported any arrests in this shooting.

Police said they are talking to witnesses and the victim to determine a motive. 

JSO said they responded to a shooting on 7100 Crane Avenue around 10:30 when they also got a report of a shooting a few miles away on 1000 University Boulevard North. Patrol officers say they located the victim with a gunshot wound in the second location.

According to JSO’s recap notes, witnesses saw a person get out of a vehicle on Crane Avenue and begin shooting at the victim, then getting back in the car and driving off.

JFRD took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

