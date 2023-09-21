JSO: Teen killed, adult injured in double shooting

A teenage boy died following a shooting near UF Health on North Davis Street. The other victim, an adult man, had minor injuries, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage boy was killed and an adult injured in a double shooting in Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were alerted to the shooting near the intersection of West 13th Street and North Davis Street, by UF Health.

When police arrived, they found both victims being taken to the hospital. One was being driven to the hospital by "citizens in the area," and one was being treated by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.

The adult victim, a man, will recover from his injuries, according to JSO. The teenage boy died at the hospital.

