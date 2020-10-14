JSO: Two men shot at Northside apartment complex

First Coast News is on the scene in the 1600 block of West 45th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two men were rushed to a hospital Wednesday after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they were shot at a Northside apartment complex.

JSO said officers were called to the Hilltop Village Apartments 1646 W. 45th St., at 3:34 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Once at the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds, according to JSO.

JSO said one man sustained life-threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the victims were in the courtyard of the apartment complex when a male suspect with a handgun began firing at them.

JSO said the shooter then fled the scene on foot and a vehicle drove to the front of the complex and began firing shots as well.

Police said investigators are still working to determine a motive.