JSO, SWAT respond to burglary incident at Jacksonville home

The victim told police they came home to the suspect in their home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A burglary suspect is in custody after police said it took multiple attempts to get them to leave a home they broke into Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to a burglary in progress at a home in the 1400 block of Fred Gray Road around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who stated that they came home to an unknown individual in their home.

At the time, they believed the suspect was still inside so officers set up a perimeter around the home.

Officers said they made several attempts to get the suspect to leave the home, but they did not receive any response.



JSO's SWAT team also responded to the scene.