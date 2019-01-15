JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspected armed robber is recovering in the hospital after he was reportedly shot while trying to rob a Metro PCS, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

Police responded to the Metro PCS at 6009 Merrill Rd. Saturday night for an "armed robbery" and a "person shot."

JSO says interviews with two store clerks reveal that Deschion Baskerville entered the store Saturday night wielding a firearm, threatening to kill on of the clerks.

The clerk reportedly ran to the back to tell the other. The second employee walked to the front of the store and shot Baskerville, injuring him.

Baskerville fled the scene, but was later found and taken to the hospital where he is recovering.