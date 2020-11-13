JSO: Suspect arrested in multiple Jacksonville homicides

Jatari Jones, 25, was arrested for second-degree murder for his role in the shooting death of each victim.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 25-year-old man that investigators believe is connected to two separate homicides that occurred in 2019.

JSO identified Jatari Jaquan Jones as a suspect and arrested him for second-degree murder for the deaths of both victims.

The first incident happened on June 21, 2019, in the 5600 block of Doeboy Street. Officers found a victim fatally shot in front of a vacant lot near the road.

The second incident occurred on Sept. 9, 2019, in the 4200 block of West Moncrief Road. Responding officers found a victim inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both the Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to each scene and the investigations began.

Over the course of these investigations, police discovered the two were committed by the same suspect.

Authorities say a further investigation revealed a person of interest in the two homicides.

On Nov. 10, 2020, detectives obtained an arrest warrant in each of the two cases for murder in the second degree.

During the arrest, Jones was found to be in possession of a firearm and various drugs, according to JSO.

Additional charges of armed possession of cocaine with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, carrying a concealed firearm, and resisting officers without violence were added to Jones' case.