JSO: Suspect arrested in Hyde Park homicide

Tristan Haire was extradited back to Jacksonville on Nov. 4.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 20-year-old man is now in Duval County Jail on a murder charge after authorities say he shot and killed a man near Hyde Park back in October.

Tristan Haire was extradited back to Jacksonville on Nov. 4 after being arrested for second-degree murder on Oct. 17, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The homicide happened on Oct. 3. in the 6900 block of Red Robin Drive.

JSO said police were called to the scene to do a welfare check on a man laying on the ground.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim dead with a gunshot wound, police said.

During the investigation, Haire was arrested in Decatur, Georgia with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.