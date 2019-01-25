JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are hospitalized and a suspect is on the run after a gun battle led to a car crash in Jacksonville's Oceanway area on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said two men started shooting at each other in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station on 11800 Pulaski Rd at 1:30 p.m.

One suspect got into a vehicle and fled the scene, police said, but the vehicle crashed and flipped while trying to take a corner.

When police arrived at the vehicle, three men were found inside. One person has been detained by JSO and two others were taken to UF Health hospital. One of the men hospitalized sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, JSO said.

Police said one person is still at large and is believed to have fled on foot.

At least four people may have been involved in the incident, JSO said.

The gas station was not involved in the incident and no one else was hurt.

If you have any information on this shootout, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).