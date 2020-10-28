Victim shot during domestic incident on the Southside

JSO says the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Shallow Lake Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person was injured and a potential suspect is in custody after a reported shooting on the Southside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Shallow Lake Drive. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

At the scene, JSO said officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim's age was not disclosed. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. JSO said a potential suspect is in custody and the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

