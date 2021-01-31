JSO: Victim shot inside home on 11th Street, suspect at large

The shooting happened Sunday evening in the 1800 block of 11th Street West.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was shot inside a home on 11th Street Sunday evening.

JSO said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 11th Street West.

One person was injured during the shooting and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter is still at large, according to JSO. He was last seen fleeing the scene in a white Impala.

The investigation remains open and active at this time.