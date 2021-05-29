Man injured in Springfield area shooting

The shooting happened on 16th and Main Street, according to the JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting in the Springfield area.

Officers responded to a local hospital at 8:45 p.m., where the victim was being admitted, police said.

The victim told police he was walking in the area of East 16th Street and North Main Street when he heard a gunshot and felt pain in his back, JSO said.

An unknown person to the victim to his brother's house on Golfair Road. It was the brother who dropped the victim off at the hospital, according to police.