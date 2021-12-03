JSO: 1 injured after argument leads to shooting in Arlington

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but stable injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in stable condition after being shot near an Arlington apartment complex Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened near the 800 block of Alderman Road around 7:45 p.m.

When officers responded to the scene they found a victim, a man in his 20's, with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital with serious but stable injuries, JSO said.

Witnesses told police that the suspect and victim were arguing over a bag, which officers believe may have led to the shooting. The victim was shot at least one time, according to officers.

Police confirmed that this was an isolated incident and said there is no danger to the general public.

No suspect has been detained at this time as the investigation remains active and open.