The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying the man who reportedly robbed a business in the Holiday Hill area last Wednesday.

Police say the suspect, pictured below, entered a business in the 8000 block of Atlantic Boulevard on Dec. 4, jumped the counter and snatched the money from an employee. After, he fled on foot.

If you recognize this man or know his whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.