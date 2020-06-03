The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who they say has an active warrant for multiple charges.

JSO says on Monday, patrol officers responded to the area of 1300 Brookwood Forest Boulevard in reference to a battery. It was reported that Christopher Broadwell, 35, forced entry to the victim’s residence where he battered them.

Police say Broadwell prevented the victim from leaving the residence and contacting police.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Broadwell on charges of burglary with a battery, felony battery, false imprisonment and tampering with a victim.

Anyone who has seen or knows Broadwell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.