Police are looking for a woman involved in a hit and run crash that occurred last month. The crash resulted in a man losing his leg, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said that Jaliqua Parse' Mullen, 24, struck a man in her vehicle on July 11, around 5:22 p.m.

That victim sustained life-thretening-injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He sustained multiple fractures to one leg and also had to get the other leg amputated, according to JSO.

Mullen was then seen fleeing the scene of the accidents on foot. Witnesses observed Mullen driving at a high speed prior to the crash, police said.

Anyone with information relating to Mullen's whereabouts should contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.