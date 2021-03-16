JSO seeking information after shots fired at weekend youth football game

"There were an estimated 500 players and fans in the park at the time and this incident could have had dire consequences," JSO said in a news release Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking information after someone fired several shots at a weekend youth football game in Mandarin.

On Sunday shortly after 4:30 p.m., JSO officers were called to Greenland Park on Fayal Drive for reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they discovered that during a youth football jamboree, an argument happened among the spectators, JSO said in a news release Tuesday.

A man was seen holding a semi-automatic style rifle, and at some point, multiple shots were fired, the release says. No victims have been identified at this point in the investigation, according to police.

"However, there were an estimated 500 players and fans in the park at the time and this incident could have had dire consequences," the release says.

Investigators have had little cooperation or success in identifying potential victims and witnesses to the incident after speaking with the promoter of the event, according to police. Now JSO is asking for help from the community to learn more information in an effort to identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black sweatshirt and a red belt.