JSO seeking potential victims of man who reportedly solicited photos on social media, demanded sex acts

JSO said it arrested 30-year-old Tyler De La Cruz on four counts of extortion and three counts of sexual battery on May 8.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for potential victims of a man who reportedly utilized social media to solicit compromising photos, then threaten the victims with those photos, JSO reported Tuesday.

JSO said it arrested 30-year-old Tyler De La Cruz on four counts of extortion and three counts of sexual battery on May 8.

Police say he used social media to make contact and solicit those photos. Afterward, he then demanded money and sexual acts from them, they say.