The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for other possible victims to come forward after a man was arrested for failing to disclose his HIV status during sexual intercourse.

On Friday, police arrested Greg Anderson, 29, for Sexual Intercourse without Disclosure of HIV. As a result of the investigation, JSO says it is releasing his image to seek other possible victims.

Anyone who has any information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.