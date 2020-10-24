JSO seeking information regarding location of deadly shooting involving SUV

The sheriff's office wants any witnesses who spotted a 2013 Ford Edge in the area of West 41st Street and North Pearl Street at 2 p.m., Oct. 20, to contact JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in identifying the location of a shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to JSO. Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound inside a white 2013 Ford Edge in the area of West 41st Street and North Main Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, JSO said.

The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed the shooting had taken place at another location.

To identify the location, the sheriff's office wants any witnesses who spotted a 2013 Ford Edge in the area of West 41st Street and North Pearl Street at 2 p.m., Oct. 20, to contact JSO.