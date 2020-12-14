JSO seeking identities of two who may be involved in Grand Park armed robbery

Police say the two people entered a local business and pointed a handgun at a store employee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of two individuals that may be connected to an armed robbery in the Grand Park neighborhood.

JSO says the incident happened in the 1900 block of Kings Road.

Police say the two people entered a local business and pointed a handgun at a store employee and demanded an iPhone.

The employee refused the demand and both people fled the area on foot.

Police say one of the individuals is a black male between the ages of 15-25 years old. He stands 5-feet and 8-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. JSO says he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants with a white stripe down the legs, black and white slides, a black mask and a grey cover over his hair

Officers say the second individual was also a black male between the ages of 15-25 years old. He is about 5-feet and 10-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. JSO says he was seen wearing a grey “Nike” sweatshirt, blue jeans, red slides and has dreadlocks

Police are asking anyone who may have information in regards to the identity of the two men (pictured below) to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.