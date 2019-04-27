The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two armed robbery suspects along with a possible witness following a robbery on the Westside.

Police said on Monday, April 22 around 2 p.m. two men entered a business on the Westside with a weapon and demanded money.

The suspects then fled the business on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Police said that before robbing the business, the suspects interacted with an unknown woman, which police are working to identify.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of that woman or if they have seen the suspects, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

