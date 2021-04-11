JSO searching for possible witnesses after arrest of kidnapping, sexual battery suspect

Mathias Etoh was arrested in October on counts of sexual battery and kidnapping.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for people who may be helpful in the investigation into a man accused of kidnapping and sexual battery.

Mathias Etoh, 21, faces multiple counts of sexual battery and kidnapping. JSO arrested him on Oct. 24.

As of Nov. 17, Etoh has three ongoing cases in Duval County, all involving sex crimes.

In the first case, he is charged with kidnapping, battery and attempted sexual battery for an incident that happened on Oct. 24.

In the second case, he faces a sexual battery charge for an incident that happened on July 5.

In the third case, he faces a sexual battery charge for an incident that happened on Sep. 4.

He is not listed as an inmate at the Duval County Jail, according to the jail's website.

Investigators ask that if anyone has information that could assist their investigation into Etoh to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.