JSO searching for man believed to be responsible for Normandy-area armed robberies

According to JSO, three businesses in the area of Lane Ave. and Normandy Blvd. were targeted by an armed robber within the last month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a person they believe to be responsible in a string of robberies in the Normandy area.

According to JSO, three robberies happened in the area of Lane Avenue and Normandy Boulevard last month. In each of the robberies, the perpetrator entered a business, showed a gun and demanded money.

After reviewing evidence at all three scenes, investigators believe a single person is responsible for the robberies. The subject is described as a Black man between 5'9'' and 6'0'' and weighing between 160 - 170 lbs.

Anyone who may have information on the robberies or may be able to identify the subject is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or e-mail JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also give your tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.