JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a vehicle that was involved in an incident with "suspicious circumstances" on the Westside.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Cassat Avenue, according to JSO. JSO did not give further details regarding what happened.

Police also want help identifying the vehicle's occupants. The car is described as a tan or gold 1997-2001 Toyota Camry with a dark tint and no hub caps.

If you have any information about this car or its occupants, call JSO at 904-630-0500.