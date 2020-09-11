x
Crime

JSO searching for vehicle in connection to 'suspicious incident' on the Southside

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. in the area of 4600 Salisbury Road, JSO said.
Credit: JSO
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for any information regarding this vehicle and its occupants in connection to a suspicious incident that happened on the Southside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in locating a vehicle and its occupants in connection to a "suspicious incident" that occurred on the Southside Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. in the area of 4600 Salisbury Road, JSO said. Police did not give further details regarding the incident.

If you have any information about the vehicle, its occupants or any witnesses, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

