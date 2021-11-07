JSO searching for vehicle burglary suspect

The incident happened in the 8200 block of Baymeadows Road East.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for a burglary that happened on Halloween in the Baymeadows area.

On Oct. 31, officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 8200 block of Baymeadows Road East.

JSO believes the individual pictured below was caught on surveillance video entering, and removing items from multiple vehicles.

If you have information regarding this incident or the identity of the individual, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.