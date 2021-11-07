x
Crime

JSO searching for vehicle burglary suspect

The incident happened in the 8200 block of Baymeadows Road East.
Credit: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for a burglary that happened on Halloween in the Baymeadows area.

On Oct. 31, officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 8200 block of Baymeadows Road East.

JSO believes the individual pictured below was caught on surveillance video entering, and removing items from multiple vehicles.

Credit: JSO

If you have information regarding this incident or the identity of the individual, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.  

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

