JSO searching for fraud suspects connected to car burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for people of interest connected to an auto-burglary that happened in the Pickwick Park area.
Several items were stolen from a inside a car, including credit cards, in the area of Beauclerc Road and Scott Mill Road.
The suspects in the photos allegedly used the stolen cards at a local business after the burglary. JSO is now considering them fraud suspects.
If you have any information about the incident or the people in the photo, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.