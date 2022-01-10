JSO searching for fraud suspects connected to car burglary

Several items were stolen from a inside a car, including credit cards, in the area of Beauclerc Road and Scott Mill Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for people of interest connected to an auto-burglary that happened in the Pickwick Park area.

The suspects in the photos allegedly used the stolen cards at a local business after the burglary. JSO is now considering them fraud suspects.