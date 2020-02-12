JSO searching for suspects in recent vehicle theft, burglaries

The incidents happened in the area of 14900 Durbin Cove Way.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who they believe are connected to a vehicle theft and a string of recent vehicle burglaries.

JSO responded to reports of a vehicle theft in the area of 14900 Durbin Cove Way on Nov. 11.

While officers were on scene investigating, they were informed that numerous vehicle burglaries had occurred in the area.

JSO later found that the same alleged suspects were involved in all of the incidents. Officers have not identified the suspects yet, but believe they are the men shown in the photo below.