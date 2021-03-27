JSO searching for suspect wanted on drug, gun charges

If you have any information about Antonio Rashad Greene please contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help searching for a man wanted on drug and gun charges.

JSO said Antonio Rashad Greene, 31, has an active arrest warrant for Sale, Manufacture, or Delivery of Cocaine while Armed, Sale, Manufacture, or Delivery of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Anyone with information on Greene’s whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.