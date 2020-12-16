JSO searching for suspect in robbery on University Boulevard North

Officers said the suspect hit the victim in the head and stole items from the victim’s pockets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they believe is connected to last month's robbery on University Boulevard North.

JSO said officers responded to the area of 5500 Playa Way after receiving reports of a robbery that happened in the area of 1000 University Boulevard North on Nov. 3.

The victim was approached by the suspect, who was riding a bicycle. The suspect then hit the victim in the head and stole items from the victim’s pockets before leaving the area toward 5500 Playa Way, JSO said.

Officers believe the man in the picture below is a suspect in the robbery.