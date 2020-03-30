JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a man suspected of robbing a victim at gunpoint and fleeing in the victim's vehicle.

JSO said the carjacking happened Wednesday, Jan. 22 in the area of 5000 Westchase Ct. The suspect has since been identified as 23-year-old Bobby Lorenza Taylor.

JSO said a warrant has been obtained.

If you have any information about the suspect's whereabouts, call police at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.