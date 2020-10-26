JSO searching for suspect in elections office vandalism, reward offered

Upon arrival, officers found numerous windows that had been spray painted with the words “If voting mattered it would be Illegal," according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man accused of vandalizing the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office Monday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a report of criminal mischief at 105 E. Monroe St. just after 8 a.m. At the scene, officers found numerous windows that had been spray-painted with the words “If voting mattered it would be Illegal," according to JSO.

The sheriff's said surveillance video showed the suspect was in the area the previous night at around 11:50 p.m. and was reportedly seen spray-painting the windows.

The suspect appears to be a white male wearing a “Le Tigre” T-shirt with his face partially covered.

If you have any information in regards to the identity of the suspect, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.