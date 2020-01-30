JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in identifying a man believed to behind an armed robbery at a grocery store in the Royal Terrace neighborhood.

JSO said the robbery happened Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Harveys Grocery Store in the 2200 block of West Edgewood Avenue after 2 p.m. The sheriff's office said a man believed to be in his 40s approached an employee and demanded money from the register, displaying a firearm. The employee complied and the suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot toward West Edgewood Avenue.

JSO described the suspect as unshaven and between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall. He weighs between 180 to 190 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a jacket with a gray front and blue back.

If you have any information about this armed robbery, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.