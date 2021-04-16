JSO searching for suspect in armed burglary, sexual battery

If you see the suspect please do not approach him and call the police immediately.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a suspect they believe is connected to a burglary and sexual battery near the Arlington area.

Officers responded to a reported armed burglary and sexual battery near Beach Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road Friday at noon.

The suspect involved in the crime was described as a man in his early 20’s with Black hair and facial hair, and approximately 5’9”, police said. He was last seen wearing a Black t-shirt and royal blue shorts.

JSO said the suspect may be armed with a Black handgun and was seen leaving the area on a Black scooter with orange rims.

Officers are warning if you are in the area please be on the lookout for the scooter. If you see the suspect please do not approach him and call the police immediately.

JSO also wants individuals to be mindful of their surroundings and to be vigilant in locking their homes and vehicle doors.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the pictured suspect or scooter is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.