JSO searching for suspect connected to 2020 fatal shooting on Merrill Road

Two suspects have already been charged in connection to this case.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect connected to a homicide that happened last year on Merrill Road.

JSO said an off duty officer observed a shooting outside of a local business in the area of 7000 Merrill Road on Jan. 15, 2020.

The officer went after the suspects as they left the area and crashed their vehicle, which was later discovered to have been reported stolen in 2019, JSO said.

The suspects then ran away from the officer. Additional officers responded to the shooting scene and found the victim dead.

The Crime Scene Unit also responded to conduct an investigation and during this time Hakeem Robinson, 21, was identified as the shooting suspect.

Robinson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in September 2020. His father, Abdul Robinson, 49, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact/capital felony.

As the investigation continues, a third suspect has been identified as Abdul Robinson, 26, Jr., who police are currently searching for.