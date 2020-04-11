JSO searching for prescription fraud suspect, reward offered

Authorities say the woman pictured is connected to multiple prescription fraud incidents around town.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman they believe is connected to several recent prescription fraud incidents around Duval County.

Police believe the woman pictured is the suspect. The woman appears to have tattoos on her left shoulder, according to a photo posted by JSO Wednesday.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information related to her arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.