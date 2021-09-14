JSO searching for person responsible for deadly hit-and-run crash

The crash happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue South and Roosevelt Service Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday morning in the Murray Hill area.

Someone driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata ran a red light causing the crash, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The victim in the other vehicle later died from their injuries.

Police say they are looking for a male subject who is 5'5'' with low-cut hair and dark-colored clothing. The subject, after fleeing the scene, entered a silver vehicle on Edgewood Avenue, possibly a rideshare vehicle, according to the JSO.